The St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle Festival of Friends will be Oct 5-7 on the grounds of St. Theresa Middle School, 1022 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales. The festival hours will be from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Along with food, rides and games, special attractions this year will include a mini-pot jambalaya cook-off for children from prekindergarten through high school at 9 a.m. Oct. 6 and a Country Store featuring hand-crafted items for all ages. Ride bracelets may be purchased online at www.sjp-sta.org.