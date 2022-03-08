It has been 8 years since the Donaldsonville boys’ basketball team has advanced to the Top 28. That streak is over as the Tigers move on to the 3A semis with a 62-50 victory over Iowa at the “Jungle.”
The Tigers will play at noon Thursday March 10 against the number one seed, Madison Prep.
Donaldsonville (30-4) went undefeated at home and their gym is now called the “jungle."
Senior Lawrence Forcell led the Tigers with 21 points followed by sophomore Rayien “Juicy” Oatis (13), junior Robert Kent (13) and senior Troy Cole (10).
The Tigers raced out to a 37-19 lead and held off Iowa in the second half in front of packed gym. DHS coach Lionel Gilbert knew Iowa, the five seed, would be a tough opponent. “Iowa has really good guard play, they can drive and shoot. They have some size in the post with physical play and they attack to create space for shooters. We must limit their dribble penetration and handle their pressure, limit our turnovers, rebound and win the 50/50 balls with hustle,” Gilbert said.
DHS has been excellent all season as they have never lost more than one game in a row and are now on a 12 game winning streak as they head to Burton Coliseum, needing two wins for a state championship.
The Tigers play a 7-8 man rotation and have gotten quality play from everyone that steps on the court.
“Rayien Oatis has stepped up big for us in the playoffs," the coach said. "Troy Cole has been huge on the boards and has given us offensive production. Lawrence Forcell has been steady on both ends of the floor. Malik Robertson has been a strong presence inside. Jakai Allen and Jai Green have given us quality minutes off the bench. Robert Kent has been solid and has the ability to guard multiple positions."
The Tigers offensive leaders have been Cole (19 ppg), Forcell (17 ppg) and Oatis (15 ppg). Cole leads in rebounding with 12 boards per game while Forcell and Oatis both average four assists per game. Robertson and Kent do a lot of the dirty work inside and are both relentless on the boards. Allen has been a steady player and is good ball handler when opposing teams press full court.
With a state championship within reach, the Tiger coaching staff will continue to preach the message that has gotten the Tigers to this point. “Continue to trust in each other, enjoy the moment and seize the opportunity,” coach Gilbert said.