A former Ascension Parish public middle school principal misappropriated more than $2,500 in student activity funds last May to buy nearly 400 T-shirts for his private company, an audit of the school system's finances released Monday says.

The former principal, Daryl Comery, is no longer principal of the middle school, Lowery Middle in Donaldsonville, and is currently on an educational sabbatical leave, according to the audit by Postlethwaite and Netterville.

The audit, completed in December and released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor's office, said school district administrators have removed Comery as a signee on the middle school's bank account and that Comery will not return as principal of the school once his sabbatical leave ends, a date which was not named in the audit or by school officials.

A message left with Comery had not been returned as of late Monday afternoon.

Comery became Lowery Middle's principal in October 2016. Last June, Paul Sampson, formerly the assistant principal at the middle school, was named principal to take Comery's place.

Jackie Tisdell, the public information officer for the Ascension Parish School District, confirmed Monday that Comery was on sabbatical leave, but said she could not discuss the status of his employment once his sabbatical ends, as it was a personnel issue.

No charges have been filed against Comery, the audit says.

Comery spent approximately $2,556 of the middle school's student activity funds in May 2018 to buy close to 400 T-shirts for the company Product of Donaldsonville Community Outreach, the audit by Postlethwaite and Netterville said.

The limited liability company was formed by Comery and his wife, Taina, in 2015, when Daryl Comery was then the associate principal of Donaldsonville High School's Freshman Academy.

In Advocate articles at the time, Comery said that he came up with the concept "Product of Donaldsonville," to build pride in the community, after a string of homicides there in 2014 and 2015.

T-shirts printed with the slogan were at one point presented to outstanding students at the high school, Advocate articles said.