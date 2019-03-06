Basketball season ends in Ascension Parish
An exciting year of high basketball ended with the East Ascension Lady Spartans losing in the state semifinals in Alexandria, 65-49, to the eventual 5A state champions, Captain Shreve.
On the boys side in the quarterfinals, Dutchtown lost a heartbreaker to second seed Ouachita 52-47 and Ascension Catholic fought for three quarters before falling to top seed Lafayette Christian 66-43.
The Lady Spartans (21-4), under coach Dennis Chandler, trailed 28-25 at the half only to get outscored 25-15 in the decisive fourth quarter. The Lady Spartans were great all year against top competition, but were out rebounded 51-30. The other glaring disparity was Captain Shreve making 20 free throws compared to East Ascension’s 19 attempts and 12 completions. Diniaa McZeal led with 14 points and Aja Causey added 11. The Lady Spartans won the 5A title last season and knocked on the door this season with a trip to the semifinals. The Lady Spartans are considered one of the top teams in 5A girls’ basketball and that isn’t changing anytime soon.
Dutchtown traveled to Ouachita and the teams were tied at 25 at the half. The Lions led 42-34 heading to the fourth quarter but the Griffins responded with a 12-4 run to tie the game at 46 with 2 minutes remaining. Ouachita ended the game on a 6-1 scoring run to secure victory. The Griffins lose Southeastern Lion signee Nick Caldwell and guard Gary Smith, but return some key players for Coach Patrick Hill in 2019-20.
Ascension Catholic trailed defending Division 4 champion Lafayette Christian Academy 32-19 at the half but rallied in the third quarter to cut the lead to 7 with a few minutes remaining. LCA turned up the defense in the fourth quarter to coast to the win. The Bulldogs (16-11) lose 4 year starter Jamil Truxillo (1,000 point scorer) and Jamar Barber. Returning are starters Demontray Harry (junior), Eric Simon (junior), Dorian Barber (junior), J’Mond Tapp (freshman) and DeMarco Harry (freshman) plus Gage Breaux (sophomore), Jack Abadie (freshman) and Troy Cole (freshman).
Another outstanding basketball season has ended in Ascension parish, something tells me that I will be writing about more of the successful teams in Ascension parish in 2019-20.