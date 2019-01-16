It's livestock show time in Louisiana, and Ascension Parish exhibitors will enter the arena on Saturday for competition.
To kick off the event, the Ascension Parish 4-H hosts its annual Stick Horse Rodeo at Lamar-Dixon in Barn 7 on Friday. Registration is at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race, and Barrel Racing. The stick horse rodeo entry fee is $5. Admission is free to the show.
The Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA host its annual Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon 4-H Building and Arena on Saturday. The show begins at 8 a.m. There will be cattle, sheep, goats, swine, rabbits and poultry exhibited at the show. The show is open to the public for spectating.
For more information, call the Ascension 4-H office at (225) 621-5799.