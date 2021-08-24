The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 12-19:
Aug. 12
Pope, Damond Duke: 2340 Riley St., Baton Rouge; Age: 38; theft over $25,000
Green, Kaglin Tyrece: 622 First St., Donaldsonville; Age: 22; surety, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Slayton, Blain J.: 38520 Cal Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
McManus, Amber: 9684 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 13
Williams Jr., Macarthur: 35120 La. 1 N Unit B, Donaldsonville; Age: 52; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, simple burglary
Templet, Daniel: 14157 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; resisting an officer, simple battery
Gomez, Isaias: 18478 Alligator Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 54; no passing zone, operating while intoxicated-first
Vest, Adam Wesley: 7286 Donaldson Drive, Gonzales; Age: 34; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Camper, Tyler: 2618 Valley St., Baton Rouge; Age: 21; second degree battery
Dockery, William Tracy: 18462 Wallace Chapel Road, Vance, Alabama; Age: 55; theft, bank fraud
Rousseau, Jeana Rose: 17450 Union Landing Road, Livingston; Age: 25; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Gortman, Deara Leajah: 533 Nicholas St., Breaux Bridge; Age: 21; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Vallery, Devron Deon: 822 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; Age: 48; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm, battery of a dating partner
Aug. 14
Ray, Jacorey: 38285 Josh Brown Road, Gonzales; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, illegal carrying of weapons
James, Bruce Edmond: 770 Douglas Andrew Ave., Gonzales; Age: 32; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer
Fuentes, Ashley: 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Apt. 1315, Gonzales; Age: 19; violations of protective orders, resisting an officer
Aug. 15
Sherman, Keiama: 115 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery
Champagne, Joshua Joseph: 11388 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Nickens, Dain Michael: 22524 La. 42, Livingston; Age: 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Aug. 16
Flurry, Ryan Joseph: 15570 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 33; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Millender, Isley Estella: 7106 Alderman Road, Alderman, Georgia; Age: 19; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Velazquez, Brenda: 41270 Merritt Evans Road No. 32, Prairieville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, driving on right side of road-exceptions, vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated-first
Scott Jr., Donald Renee: 16690 Webster Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
Breaux, Brandon Brooks: 38450 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Aug. 17
Salvant, Quincy: 100 Fourth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; state probation violation, unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000, violations of protective orders
Cooper, Camron: 8164 Kingview St., St. James; Age: 21; obscenity, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Tran, Lan: address unknown; Age: 40; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Lerma, Ismael David: 13056 Carrie Lane, Geismar; Age: 30; parole violation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), obscenity
Johnson, Ronald: 1405 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 50; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 18
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 3038 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; simple burglary
Badeaux, Leon, 10486 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 39; expired driver’s license, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-third
Nash, Michael W.: 7016 Moran Road, Gonzales; Age: 54; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary
Diaz, Jose L.: 13160 She-Lee Drive Apt. 2, Gonzales; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Aug. 19
Skal, Joshua: 40287 Bordeaux Drive, Prairieville; Age: 31; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), traffic-control signals
Harris, Neil Arrel: 7132 Skylark Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 26; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, maximum speed limit
Sparrow, Rayvont Seaion: 2855 Lula Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction