The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 3-10:
Sept. 3
Smith Jr., Joseph: 59; 110 Oak Ridge Ave. D, Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery
Perkins, Deontae, 19; 403 Gaudet Drive, Vinton; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving, no seat belt, operating while intoxicated-first
Pablo, Elizabeth Clifford: 42; 10474 Acy Road 31A, St. Amant; aggravated battery
Morrison, James Clifford: 59; 10474 Acy Road 31A, St. Amant; violations of protective orders
Laird, Taurus Levon: 41; 42419 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet
Francois, Dorisia L.: 30; 205 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; principals, second degree battery
Troquille, Devin Ray: 22; 16448 Beck Road, Prairieville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, second degree battery
Francois, Adam D.: 22; 205 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; second degree battery
Lewis, Juslyn Amari: 20; 2022 Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner-strangulation
Dorsey, Buddy, 54; 3120 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant
Walker, Kevin: 28; 11620 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; disturbing the peace/unlawful assembly/curfew/loitering/vagrancy, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Henry, Gabriel Joshua: 39; 327 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Sept. 4
Tullis, Lamar: 42; 27202 Reid Road, Loranger; simple burglary (vehicle), criminal trespass/all other offenses, illegal carrying of weapons, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts criminal trespass/ all other offenses, two counts theft less than $1,000
Mitchell, Ericka: 30; 3043 Beech St., Baton Rouge; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple burglary (vehicle), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), three counts criminal trespass/ all other offenses, illegal carrying of weapons, two counts theft less than $1,000
Rose, Tyroshawn: 30; 3043 Beech St., Baton Rouge; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple burglary (vehicle), three counts criminal trespass/ all other offenses, illegal carrying of weapons, two counts theft less than $1,000
Brown, Robert: 30; 17231 Rue Le Norde, Prairieville; sexual battery
Steward, Justin: 28; 901 Pine St., Donaldsonville; criminal trespass/all other offenses, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer
Sorrow, Rodney Allen: 44; 359 Davidneil Road, New Iberia; parole violation, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Salvadras, Kenneth Richard: 38; 57860 Comeaux Drive, Plaquemine; possession of heroin
Chatman, Blake Anthony: 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; simple assault, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Templet, Randy Paul, 46; 12171 Roddy Road, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 5
Henry, Jonathan: 41; 2384 Lemanville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville; state probation violation
Jones, Quinten C.: 25; 1760 Rue Crozat, Baton Rouge; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Green, Charley Jr.: 60; 306 W. Sixth St., Apt A, Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Young, Ladarius: 23; 8339 Atascocita Lake Way, Humble, Texas; battery of a dating partner
Bailey, Andrew Oneil, 33; 156 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Collins, Devonta: 28; 53515 Ware St., White Castle; failure to appear-bench warrant
London, Jimel Earnest Izel: 20; 15182 Airline Highway, Prairieville; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Diggs, Ahmond Q.: 20; 1320 S. Hampshire Ave., Gonzales; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Mumphrey, Issac: 50; 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, failure to appear-bench warrant
Riley, Quentin Jamal: 27; 607 Charles St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, application for registration, false certificates, no seat belt, violations of registration provisions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of marijuana, hit-and-run driving,
Sept. 6
Johnson, Jazzlyn: 32; 1509 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Smith, Travis L.: 33; 1303 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cutno, Caleb J.: 19; 42421 La. 30 Lot 22, Gonzales; reckless operation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways
Cayette, Jalen Samuel: 20; 115 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sept. 7
Hernandez, Edgar: 40; 13503 Flordia Blvd., Baton Rouge; hold for other agency, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, taillamps, display of plates, operating while intoxicated-first
Teston, Debra S.: 56; 12043 Roddy Road, Gonzales; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Bureau, Earl L.: 33; 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Mitchell, Jawuan Mikal: 21; 33006 La. 943 S., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Landry III, Eddie: 56; 5322 Laredo Ave., Baton Rouge; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test-prior offenses, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration certificates, violations of registration provisions-switched license plate, ignition interlock device offenses, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-third
Sept. 8
Jackson Jr., Joseph Timothy: 33; 2009 Theriot St., Lake Charles; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Crawford, Dustin: 36; 760 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Dinino, Gene Paul: 34; 218 W. Third St., Donaldsonville; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Leblanc, Christopher Annisus: 48; 41252 New Orleans Drive, Sorrento; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Young, Justin Jamael: 29; 55121 Camber St., White Castle; domestic abuse battery, battery of a dating partner, violations of protective orders
Oliver, Malcolm, Jr.: 30; 120 Bickie Drive, Napoleonville; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no passing zone, general speed law, eye protective devices to be worn by motorcyclist/windshield on motorcycle, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, flight from an officer, reckless operation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kenchen, Douglas Owen: 54; 918 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant
McCumber, Christopher M.: 50; 4733 Floynell Ave.; failure to appear-bench warrant,
Julien, Kelvin James: 175 Frank Lane, Belle Rose; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct, simple battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Roberts, Joseph Edgar: 45; 45178 Kid Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin,
Sept. 9
Hebert, Mark: 37; 201 High Meadows Blvd., Lafayette; rented or leased motor vehicles-obtaining by false representation-etc./failure to return/defenses/penalties, failure to appear-bench warrant
Joseph, Damon: 40; 229 Mulberry St., Gramercy; failure to appear-bench warrant
Marchand, Randi: 43; 41514 Perturis Acres Road, Gonzales; cruelty to juveniles, aggravated battery