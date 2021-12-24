Wishing for a safe, healthy new year
I think it's safe to say most are looking forward to the end of 2021.
This year has been filled with coronavirus restrictions, the untimely deaths of far too many of our loved ones, an uncertain economy, canceled events and a hurricane, just to round out the year.
I've faced personal medical challenges that have left me glad I have a job that keeps me connected to my community. Through our readers, I have the opportunity to let people know about the interesting people and places in Ascension Parish. I meet great people every day, many who just want someone to help them share their good news.
Here's hoping for a healthy and happy new year to our many readers. I encourage everyone to reach out to us to share your good news stories in 2022. Call me at (225)603-1998 or email ascension@theadvocate.com
Ascension Recycling Center holiday hours announced
The Ascension Parish Recycling Center, located at the DPW headquarters on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales, has announced its operating hours for the upcoming holiday season.
The center, at 42077 Church Point Road, Gonzales, is normally open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Fridays, Sundays and holidays.
For the holidays, the Recycling Center will close:
- Saturday, Jan. 1
- Monday, Jan. 3
All other hours remain the same.
For a full list of items accepted for recycling, visit www.ascensionparish.net/keep-ascension-beautiful/.
Snowy Cardinal Handprint Art
Beginning Jan. 3, visit any Ascension Parish Library location to pick up a craft packet containing all the supplies needed to create a snowy cardinal handprint. This construction paper craft is a great indoor activity to enjoy on a cold winter day. Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, but all ages are welcome to participate. Safety scissors are included so you can use this craft as a fun introduction to scissor skills for your preschooler. Toddlers may need assistance. Available while supplies last. Be sure to snap a photo of your finished creation and share it with the library staff on Facebook or Instagram by tagging @myAPLibrary. While you’re at the library, check out some birding books so you can look for feathered friends in your yard after you complete your cute keepsake art.
Origami Club
New year, new hobby. There is something magical about turning a piece of paper into something beautiful, without scissors or glue. Explore the ancient art of paper folding at Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. Origami helps develop hand-eye coordination, sequencing and spatial awareness skills, patience, and memory. Plus, it’s also a great stress reliever — and it’s fun! Practice your origami skills with four designs that ring in the new year. Whether you are just a beginner or a skilled expert, there’s something for everyone. All experience levels are welcome and materials will be provided. For more information, call (225) 673-8699 or visit myAPL.org.
Art Break
If you are a teen between the ages of 12-18 who likes to free draw, are a coloring fanatic, or just in need of a break, then this is for you. Relax, snack and color at Ascension Parish Library’s Art Break at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Gonzales; Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. in Dutchtown; and Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. in Galvez. The library will provide art supplies, coloring sheets and refreshments — all you have to do is show up. For more information, call the library or visit myAPL.org.
Booster doses
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start a vaccine series.
The Pfizer and Moderna booster dose is administered at least six months from the date of their last dose.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.