Growing plants from seeds is a struggle for many, but Gonzales Garden Club member Dale Bowman tried to clear up the mystery with her talk at the Gonzales Garden Club's January meeting.
From her home, Bowman's virtual presentation, "From Seed to Seedling," included tips on germinating seeds, containers, soil mixtures, seed selection and catalogs. Her presentation fit in well with the club's January theme, Growing from Scratch.
Club President Jamie Trisler welcomed members to the virtual presentation, the club’s sixth Zoom session facilitated by Vice President Mary Jo Pohlig.
Members opened the discussion by naming plants that they would like to grow from seeds. Tomatoes, bell peppers, squash, sugar-snap peas, winter lettuces, milkweed, poppies and zinnias were mentioned.
Bowman gave helpful advice on the correct amounts of light, water and fertilizer to successfully develop seeds into viable plants. She said it is best to start with a tiny container of moist vermiculite, sand or peat mix, then place the seeds and cover with cellophane or a clear lid. Since temperature and light are factors, it’s preferable to set the container on a warm sunny porch. The seeds should sprout in seven to 10 days.
Once a few leaves have developed, transplant to a 4-inch pot adding root stimulator or weakened water-soluble fertilizer, Bowman said. Seeds started in January can grow into full leafy plants ready for larger pots or garden beds in March. Seeds can be directly sown into garden plots after the last frost. The garden soil should be wet with the seeds properly spaced and lightly dusted with crumbled peat. Tongue depressors or sections of mini-blinds can be used to label the plantings.
Bowman's “Seeds for Flowers, Herbs and Vegetables” exhibit included seed packets, catalogs, storage systems, and starter kits. She said she buys seed packets from Clegg’s, Lowe’s and Old Time Farm Supply. When stores don’t have what she is looking for, she orders from Gurney’s, Park Seed, Burpee’s, Jung’s Seeds and Plants, and Seeds ‘N Such. She particularly likes very small cucumbers for pickling and a pepper hybrid that yields green, red and yellow bell peppers all on the same plant.
As a home gardener, Bowman is dedicated to her acre-and-a-half of beds off Weber City Road in St. Amant. Besides the ornamental shrubs and trees in her landscape, she cultivates a sizable daylily collection, seasonal vegetables and herbs, and rotating annuals. When weather prohibits outdoor activity, she cooks and cans. She has a kitchen pantry dedicated to preserved fruits and vegetables and a carport freezer packed with vacuum-sealed bounty. She freely gifts her jarred treats and frozen food to her family and friends.
Member Jamie Trisler said she is inspired by Bowman's commitment to her plants.
“It’s why I do it,” Trisler aptly said of Bowman, “She's the real deal."
The floral design of the month was the vertical-line style. Pohlig presented a flower arrangement of garden cuttings. Four horticultural hints were offered for January. Gardeners are advised to start a gardening journal, fertilize plants if they are pale or yellow-green, watch for aphids and fertilize shade trees and fruit trees.
The club’s annual Arbor Day public ceremony was canceled. Dr. Allen Owings has accepted the club’s invitation to attend February’s virtual garden club meeting and will discuss roses.