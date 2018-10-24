GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board is seeing flood insurance rates for school buildings rise by 39 percent in the wake of the August 2016 flood.
The increase comes as a combination of regular renewal increases, the addition of previously uninsured school buildings and new coverage of contents required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in cases where the district has been reimbursed by FEMA on money the school system spent in flood restoration.
The School Board recently approved premiums due in September and this week approved those due in December, for a total 2018 flood insurance premium of about $775,000, up from $556,322.
Offsetting the premium hike is approximately $64,000 in premiums for coverage on temporary buildings that will be going off the books, as the last of those buildings used in the wake of the flood are removed.
Of the new $775,000 flood insurance premium, about $117,000 is for six previously uninsured school campuses and the district's maintenance department buildings and its data center, all now covered by flood insurance.
Two of the previously uninsured campuses, Lake Elementary and Galvez Middle, received flood damage in 2016.
Also, the School Board recognized U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, and U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, a Republican, and Cedric Richmond, a Democrat, for their work in helping to get a new federal law, the Disaster Recovery Reform Act, passed.
Representatives of Cassidy, Graves and Kennedy were on hand to receive medals and a gift of a symbolic rain boot, each painted by St. Amant High School art students.
The act, signed into the law into October, changes the FEMA penalty for having no flood insurance from a per-building count on school campuses to a per-campus count.
The change "represents almost 10 percent of our entire recovery effort," Superintendent David Alexander said.
The school district, to date, has spent $68.7 million on flood recovery since August 2016 and has received $26.2 million from FEMA, according to its monthly financial report for October.
Also, the School Board went into executive session to discuss the annual evaluation of Alexander, who was named superintendent in 2016. The board took no action after returning to open session.
Four School Board members were absent from the regular meeting and executive session on Tuesday: Scott Duplechein, Louis Lambert, Shawn Sevario and Lorraine Wimberly.
Duplechein and Sevario had earlier attended committee meetings before the regular board meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the School Board recognized the Dutchtown Primary School Beta Club, winner of the National Beta Club Songfest Competition.