Ascension Catholic Bulldogs football preparing for productive summer
The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs did not have a traditional spring practice or a game, but coach Benny Saia didn’t seem very concerned.
“I came in March and saw how many of our football players were in other sports having great seasons, I noticed right away how competitive and coachable the boys were in their spring sports,” said Saia.
The Bulldogs are three weeks into their summer program and things are going well. “The kids have bought in early and are working extremely hard, some leaders are emerging, we have about 43 kids committed to play football,” said Saia.
Ascension Catholic is coming off back-to-back trips to the Super Dome, finishing as the D4 runners-up in 2017 and 2018. Fifteen seniors have graduated including standouts like Dillion Davis, who is headed to Nicholls State, linebacker Andrew Landry, running back Jamar Barber (4,000 plus career rushing yards) and Rodney Blanchard, all state kicker/punter.
Returning to lead the offense will be all state running back Jai Williams. Williams has over 6,200 rushing yards and 75 plus touchdowns, he is about 1900 yards shy of the school record held by his dad, Germaine Williams. The younger Williams will be heavily recruited this summer and will play on Saturdays. John Mire has graduated and the Bulldogs will be breaking in a new quarterback. Jacob Dunn has gotten some early snaps in the new wing-T offense. He will be in competition with freshman Bryce Leonard and possibly a player that could change positions.
Dorian Leonard and Eric Simon, a four-year starter, will be offensive threats as a running backs/wing. Watch out for Freshmen Khai Prean in the offensive backfield. Demontray Harry will work as a receiver and looks poised to have a big season. The Bulldogs will utilize a tight end this season with J’Mond Tapp (6’4, 250), Owen Theriot and Gage Breaux getting some early opportunities.
The offensive line returns two starters, Nick Hilliard (6’3, 300 pounds) and Sam Mire, a 3-year-starter. Hilliard has several offers including a couple of Ivy League schools, he has a bright future. Newcomers on the offensive line include 230-pound Owen Smith, 190-pound Grant Richard, 260-pound LaShawn Bell Jr., Devin Pedescleaux at 230 pounds, Sam Melancon at 175 and 220-pound Sherman Verner.
The defense has some holes to fill but several familiar faces and newcomers are ready to step up. Tapp and Hilliard return on the defensive line to form a formidable duo. Newcomers include Smith, Bell, Richard, Pedescleaux and Verner. Dorian Barber and Jai Williams return at linebacker, as well as Sam Mire. Brayden Duhon and Ethan Lewellen are names to watch at the linebacker spot. The defensive backfield may be one of the stronger units with Simon and Harry manning the corners. Brock Acosta is a heavy hitter and returns as a safety with great upside. Dunn and Breaux will work as strong safeties, both are smart players. Newcomers looking to crack the defensive lineup are Matthew Lafleur, Trevion Jacobs, Theriot, Prean and Leonard. Replacing Blanchard in the kicking game will be a challenge for Dunn and Lafleur, both have potential.
The Bulldogs welcomed a freshmen class of 17 with the veterans and they all seem ready and willing. “We have a large freshmen class to go along with our returning players plus a few upper-class men that have decided to play, our team is coming together day by day,” said Saia.
The grueling days of summer are here and the Bulldogs share one common goal each day … work hard.
All state honorees
All state baseball and softball winners were recently announced.
5A Baseball
Honorable Mention
Brandon Caskey, Dutchtown
5A Softball
All State
Pitcher, Alyssa Romano, St Amant
Infielder, Julia Kramer, St Amant
Coach of the Year, Amy Pitre, St. Amant