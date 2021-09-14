The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 2-9:
Sept. 3
Johnson Jr., Arthur: 12231 N. Salem Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (vehicle)
Guerra III, Emanuel J.: 14775 Lucien St., Port Vincent; Age: 40; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, home invasion (battery)
Martin, James P.: 38502 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 57; domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment
Gautreau, Eric Paul: 18130 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 41; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Sept. 4
Espree, Marlon J.: 165 Carlin St., Port Barre; Age: 44; driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Gomez, Rodolfo: 1786 Calle Rancho Grande W, San Benito, Texas; Age: 26; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, tail lamps, maximum speed limit
Stewart, Sterling: homeless; Age: 42; intentional littering prohibited, simple assault, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Sept. 5
Street, Anthony: 1416 Peytavin St. A, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Sept. 6
Brewer, Anthony: 1574 Collage Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 51; tail lamps, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Cureton, Kathryn Camille: 20685 Vincent Acres Circle, Denham Springs; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000
Sept. 7
Thornton, Aaron: 329 Ambassador Drive, Avondale; Age: 29; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, drag racing and racing on public roads, reckless operation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
Thornton, Joshua Isiah: 329 Ambassador Drive, Avondale; Age: 25; filing or maintaining false public records, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer
Tilford, Steven Patrick: 110 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Coleman, George: 938 W. Cornerview St., Gonzales; Age: 76; aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Anderson, Carmille Paul: 414 E. Roosevelt St. A, Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Johnson, Shona: 6126 Jonathan Alaric Ave., Gonzales; Age: 50; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm
Sept. 8
Lindsey, Clifton Darnelle: 7147 Reverie Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Simmons, Mickey Jermell: 408 Bunn St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Williams, Christina M.: 4343 Denham St. 207, Baton Rouge; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery
London Sr., Eary Dwayne: 1573 Fig St., Baton Rouge; Age: 60; state probation violation
Bacon, Christopher Dale: address unknown, Houston, Texas; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gauthier, Blake: 51 Terra Ave., Alexandria; Age: 33; parole violation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, cyberstalking, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, failure to appear-bench warrant