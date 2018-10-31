Speech Language Pathologists and Audiologists in Louisiana Schools presented an award for excellence to Mia McDaniel, special education coordinator for the Ascension Parish Schools.
McDaniel was given the Elizabeth Stokes Borel Award in recognition of her dedication to promoting speech-language pathology and audiology within Louisiana schools.
McDaniel holds various leadership roles within Ascension Parish and its public schools, including crisis prevention, state and parish monitoring team, instructional leadership team, child specific paraprofessional review team, SPED lead teacher, Speech and Language Support for All representative, trainer for lead teachers and Louisiana Council for Exceptional Children super-conference presenter.
Her leadership and dedication to supporting speech language pathologists and related educators is notable on the national level, as well, a news release said. As the author of the speech and language blog, Putting Words in Your Mouth, and published author of more than 330 speech and language therapy resources on Teachers Pay Teachers, McDaniel has been featured in the national monthly journal of the American Speech-Language Hearing Association on multiple occasions and has served as a contributor to the Clinical Workbook for SLP Assistants by Plural Publishing.