GONZALES — The Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission has asked for more-concise site information on proposed changes to a mobile home park that would see a change in ownership if changes are approved.
Eric Lambert, who is seeking to buy an existing trailer park at 324 S. Ida St., said after Monday's meeting of the commission that he has a purchase agreement with the current owner, Guillot Estates, pending approval of his plans to upgrade the property.
Lambert's appearance before the commission was his third effort to secure approval for proposed changes. He has lacked required documents at each of the previous meetings.
At Monday's meeting, Lambert also lacked documents, specifically those showing a turnaround required by the city for the trailer park that would allow for the moving of trailers, commissioners said.
While Lambert's current site map shows 10 trailer homes, commissioners said it's likely the turnaround would mean only eight trailer homes would fit on the property.
Lambert is proposing higher-quality owned or rental mobile homes for the park, with landscaping, moving of electric lines underground and contracts with residents to meet certain standards.
Neal Babin, a South Ida Street resident who lives across from the trailer park, told commissioners he's concerned about an increased number of trailers on the site, which now has only two or three, and increased traffic.
He also said the trailer park now regularly gets calls for local police and emergency service workers.
"If this thing moves forward, I'd like some reassurance that" things would be different there, he said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to table Lambert's request until its Dec. 3 meeting and asked him to bring all of the information it has requested.