GONZALES - A Friday afternoon court hearing will decide whether the Ascension Parish Council can vote or not Friday night on a new, 30-year sewer contract proposed for the parish.
Gonzales lawyer Jean-Paul Roberts' earlier effort to block the vote until next year was recently overturned by a state appellate court. However, Roberts filed a temporary restraining order on Thursday.
Judge Jessie LeBlanc of the 23rd Judicial District Court has scheduled a hearing on it for 2 p.m. Friday.
The Ascension Parish Council and a parish utilities district were set to meet at 6 p.m. on Friday to vote on the contract with Ascension Sewer LLC. The plan would build new regional sewer plant in Geismar to replace dozens of small neighborhood treatment plants in eastern Ascension.
If the deal is approved, residential customers would see an immediate rate increase of $57.90 per month; commercial customers would pay more.
Advocate reporter David J. Mitchell contributed to this story.