Fifteen schools and clubs participated Nov. 16 in the 2019 FIRST Lego League qualifying tournament at the Patrick F. Taylor, College of Engineering.
Among the schools were St. Theresa Middle, Dutchtown Middle, Glasgow Middle, Westdale Middle and McKinley Middle Academic Magnet. Baton Rouge International School won the Core Values Award and advancing to the Louisiana State Championships. The Core Values Award recognizes a team that excels across the Inspiration, Teamwork and Gracious Professionalism categories. This team displays enthusiasm and spirit, knows they can accomplish more together than they could as individuals, and shows each other and other teams respect at all times, according to a news rerlease.
The BRIS Tech Team will join other schools from other qualifiers in the state championships Jan. 18 in New Orleans.
The team is composed of co-captains Ava Bush and Gordon Crawford; and AJ Delos Reyes, Caydon Sanders, Genti Brahimi, Nico Bush, Nicolas Grinstin, Reece Burnett, Utku Kilic, Amanda Delos Reyes, Ian Waid, Chloe Carver, Joaquin Torres and Nathan Pettrey. Youth mentor to the team is Kerem Avci.