Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on June 17-21:
CIVIL SUITS
Carson Shane Butler v. Tutorship, minority.
First Tower Loan LLC Fka, First Tower Loan Inc. dba Tower Loan of Alexandria v. Tiffany Ross aka Tiffany N. Ross aka Tiffany Nicole Ross, executory judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Capital One Bank Na v. Jason M. Hughes, open account.
Lester Fortenberry and Hazel Fortenberry v. Anthony Cozzi and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Karen Foley and Lydia Foley, contract.
Young Lee v. Geico Insurance Co., Re Na Bae and Plymouth Rock Assurance Co., damages.
Friendly Finance Corp. v. Tolbert Brieana Sloane, contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Alex Cambre, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Cynthia Langhoff, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Lisa Falgout, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Christopher Baker, open account.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Earl H. Jr./AKA Mumphrey, Earl H. Mumphrey and Earl Henry Williams, executory process.
Synchrony Bank v. Frank Chartier, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Sheila Blanchard, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Bradley Helms, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Johana Monyota, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Saul Williams, open account.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Timothy A. McCormick, executory process.
Adair Asset Management LLC Bmo, dba Harris and Adair Asset Management LLC v. Rosewood Development LLC, Amsouth Bank dba Regions Bank, Robert Leborne, Stanton Kyle Sherman, Maria Smith Guidry, Francis Guidry Jr., Rubin Keating, Tania Louque Bourgeois, Chad Bourgeois, Rosewood Enterprise Inc, Wesley Benjamin Valentine, Kinchen Walker Bienvenu Bargas Reed and Charlotte H. Venable, quiet tax title.
Ascension Parish Government and Kenneth Matassa v. Berkley Insurance Co. and Harry Robert Insurance Agency Inc, breach of contract.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Latasha E. Harris aka Latasha Equanette Harris aka Latasha Harris, executory process.
Parish of Ascension v. Brent M. Havard, expropriation.
Hung (individual on behalf of) Hoang, Jennifer Minor Nguyen and Hieu Phuong Minor Hoang v. Anh Nguyen, Go Auto Insurance Co., Kirk L. Gray, Abatix Corp. and American Insurance Co. Zurich, damages.
(individual on behalf of) Latoya Joseph v. Unknown Charter Bus Drive R, Hotard Coaches Inc. and Ascension Parish School Board, damages.
Tad J. Poche and Patti Poche v. Allstate Insurance Co. and Jason M. Broadus , damages.
Oscar Joseph v. Gina Tripode and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co, damages.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Craig C. Haynes, promissory note.
Allstate Insurance Co. v. General Electric Co., Haier Us Appliance Solutions Inc dba Appliances GE and Electric Insurance Co., damages.
Lakes At Ascension Crossing Homeowners v. Glenda L. Solar, monies due.
Capital One Bank Na v. Christie Thomasson, executory judgment.
Kimberly Braud v. United Fire & Indemnity Co., Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co, Deltronics Inc., Albert Sublet Jr. and Efstathios Casternopoulos, damages.
Jack Ealy Jr. v. Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Jerad MacKenize Barrett v. Coys Diesel Specialties LLC, damages.
Aaron M. Forsyth v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Igor Renato Lopez and Maria Teresa H. Lopez, promissory note.
Javier Saucedo v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Paul C. Braud, damages.
Jessica T. Firmin v. Geico General Insurance Co., Patricia T. Smith and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Cynthia Chidester v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and Salvador Paola, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Clayton Decoteau, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Paige Figueredo aka Paige A. Figueredo, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Veronica Wilson, open account.
Keywine Gibson v. Cathy Watson, partition of property.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Tyrone Catchings, contract.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Karen S. White, contract.
Angela Smith v. Asia Williams and Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
Pamela Yvonne Admin May and Dryden Phil James Estate v. Civil Air Patrol Inc, miscellaneous.
Glen Bennett v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, Geico Indemnity Co. and Lillian Lynn Farmer, damages.
Mrc Global Us Inc v. Praxair Inc, open account.
Toyota Lease Trust v. Nicole Bruening, lease.
Adrial Narcisse v. Progressive Insurance Co. and Dustin Currier, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Ann Harrod Houston v. Jeremy Wayne Houston, divorce.
April Madison v. Kenwin Madison, divorce.
Rebecca Bottoms v. Ronald Bottoms Jr., divorce.
Stacie Gauthier v. Edgar Cedotal, divorce.
Yolanda Goodlow Stewart v. Persell Stewart Jr., divorce.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Kerry Weaver, child support.
Higinia Cepeda v. Hector Cepeda, divorce.
Lane Frederic v. Tessa Stelly Frederic, divorce.
Candace Rachelle Montgomery v. Robert Montgomery, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Willard John Cointment Jr.
Succession of Raymond Loiselle
Succession of Mary Ann Babin Lobell
Succession of Whitney Joseph Christy
Succession of Sue Himel Teel
Succession of Bourgeois Mara Ann Petit
Succession of Norman Linda Ruth Norman Van
Succession of Benny E. Stephens