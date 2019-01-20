ST. AMANT — Diana Moran stirred a rich-looking gravy in a cast iron pot on the back of the stove. In a minute, she'd add chicken pieces to make chicken stew, enough to serve 30 or so people. There would be green beans and potato salad, too.

Moran was expecting company at the recently opened Full of Grace Cafe at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Ascension Parish. It's a place where those in the community who need it can find a friendly smile, free home-cooked meal or a word of encouragement

"We have meals together. The poor, the young, the elderly, business people — all different people sit in community together," the Rev. Joshua Johnson said of the church's new ministry.

"We're all receiving and all giving together. I don't want it to be about 'us' and 'them'," Johnson said.

"Father Josh," as Johnson is more familiarly known to his parishioners, came to Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant in July 2017. He arrived at a time people were still recovering from the catastrophic flood of the summer before.

He got the idea for the new cafe ministry as he went out to bless new and restored homes after the flood and visited with parishioners.

"What I began to hear is that people who received so much help wanted to give back," Johnson said.

The Full of Grace cafe opened the first week of January, with dinners scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and lunch from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

The cafe is more than a traditional soup kitchen, though. Folks can come there for coffee and conversation every weekday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Then there are the free services offered by volunteers in the areas outside the cafe's kitchen and dining areas. They include a food pantry, a diaper bank and a hair salon that provides hair cuts and styling for men, women and children.

For the neat, two-seat hair salon, "We have 15 stylists who have volunteered to take one day a week," said Karen Savoy, director of the Full of Grace Cafe.

Savoy, who said she used to work as a hair stylist, has renewed her own license "in case they need me."

A washer and dryer is available for use by the homeless, as is a full bath where they can take showers.

Free and income-based counseling is offered by volunteer professionals, as well as counseling on fertility issues by a registered nurse. Free tutoring and legal advice are also available.

The ministry all takes place in a church building so badly flooded in 2016 that it once seemed doomed to demolition.

A former rectory in the lower half of the split-level building that was then used for storage took on water in the flood.

But Johnson thought its location — just a stone's throw from the main church building — would be ideal for the church's long-established food pantry that had operated in a building at the back of the campus for decades.

A parishioner recommended the contractor who had restored her flooded home, New Orleans-based Andrew Williams, who also restores historic homes and saw promise in the old rectory.

The work began in July 2018 and was finished int December, with insurance money and donations from other Catholic parishes covering the costs.

All of the interior furnishings, which give the place the feeling of a welcoming home, have been donated, said Jenny Morales, the administrator of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church parish.

The food pantry was moved first into the newly restored building, and other services like the diaper bank just seemed to fall into place after that, those involved with the project said.

Church members Joshua and Suzanne Lopez had been operating the service from their home, with the help of donations, for over a year, after they became aware of the need in the community.

It was a logical step to move the operation to the newly restored building on campus, they said.

A men's prayer group, led by parishioner Paul Braud, on Friday mornings, has grown from six men to about 18.

"When the weather's nice, we'll be going out to the courtyard," Braud said, referring to the new feature that's been added outside the Full of Grace Cafe.

On a recent Tuesday night, Marshall Muse showed her three-year-old son, Jason Muse Jr., a little bit about how to play pool, at the pool table located in a room off the kitchen.

Muse lives with her son in St. Amant and recently started a non-emergency medical transportation service, Perfect Care Transportation. She was referred to Holy Rosary Church last month for help with a utility bill, after someone ran into her mini-van, putting it into the shop for repairs.

"My husband's been incarcerated for two years," she said. "It's been a struggle."

But, she said, "everything's working out so well, I can't let it get me down."

The Full of Grace Cafe wasn't open yet, when she first visited the church, Muse said, and Father Josh invited her to be sure to come to the cafe's grand opening this month.

"They treat you like you've been here, like you're family," she said.

Some of the services at Full of Grace Cafe are offered by appointment, available by calling (225) 647-7116 or emailing fullofgrace@olohr.com.