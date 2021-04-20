Growing Up Boys: A class for preteen boys
Help your son understand the physical and emotional changes he will experience as he goes through puberty. At 9 a.m. Saturday join the Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, for a matter of fact discussion about a normal part of growing up.
Designed for boys ages 10–12 and their parents or guardians. Registration is required and space is limited. To register for this workshop, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Library hosts Randy La Prairie
Don’t miss your opportunity to learn more about award-winning local artist and painter Randy La Prairie. Tune in on Thursday, April 29, on the library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org for a virtual visit with La Prairie as he shows paintings from his personal collection and shares a work in progress.
A native of Baton Rouge, La Prairie recently retired as the director of maintenance and facilities at Nottoway Plantation. His artwork adorns the walls of Nottoway Plantation’s restaurant and mansion. He works in oils, charcoal, watercolor and pen and ink. He also carves and is an accomplished taxidermist.
Community Sisterhood’s Summer STEM Camp
Registration is underway for the Community Sisterhood's summer STEM camp set for June 7-11.
The cost of the classes, set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is $65. The camp will be held at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Annex.
The camp is for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Sign up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-sisterhood-hybrid-in-person-virtual-stem-camp-tickets-140944686351, email communitysisterhood@cox.net or visit communitysisterhood.org
Ironman Jambalaya cook-off planned
Each spring, families, businesses, schools and groups get together to practice their jambalaya cooking skills. Those rituals were mostly canceled last year as the coronavirus spread.
But with the Jambalaya Festival Association's announcement to bring back its popular Jambalaya Festival in August, groups are beginning to announce plans for cook-offs and everything jambalaya.
The Gonzales VFW Post 3693 is holding its Ironman Jambalaya Cook-off on May 1, at its new hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road.
For information, call (225) 485-7875, (225) 892-0883 or (225) 268-4334.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Ascension Advocate are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays. For information, call (225) 603-1998.