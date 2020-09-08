One by one, vehicles drove to the rodeo arena at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center to donate food, water, shovels, rakes, toiletries and other supplies destined for Hurricane Laura victims.
Trailers lined the outside of the arena, each designated to receive different items. Volunteers removed the donated goods from each vehicle and placed them into the trailers. It's a system perfected during previous drives organized by Volunteer Ascension for other disasters.
The collection drive, sponsored by Ascension Parish government, Ascension Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, Volunteer Ascension and Ascension Parish Rotary clubs, ended Friday, with the supplies driven to the Lake Charles area Saturday.