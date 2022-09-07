On Aug. 26, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions.
Sitman S. Loupe Jr., of Gonzales, has been reappointed to the Employment Security Board of Review. Loupe is retired from Ascension Parish government. He will represent management. The board acts as the higher authority review for unemployment insurance decisions made by the Louisiana Workforce Commission's lower authority appeals referees.
Richard Mannino, of Hammond, has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. Mannino is the pharmacist and owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy. He will represent the first pharmacy board district. The board serves to protect the public health, safety and welfare by the effective control and regulation of the practice of pharmacy; the licensure of pharmacists; and the licensure, permitting, certification, registration, control and regulation of all persons and sites, in or out of this state, that sell drugs or devices to consumers and/or patients, or assist in the practice of pharmacy, within the state. It also serves as the controlled substance authority for the state, issuing controlled dangerous substance licenses to all qualified applicants desiring to manufacture, distribute, prescribe or dispense controlled dangerous substances within the state. Further, the board monitors its clients for compliance with the laws and rules relative to their activities with controlled dangerous substances.
Melissa T. Daigle, of Zachary, and Tokesha M. Wright-Collins, of Prairieville, have been appointed to the Water Resources Commission.
Daigle is a research associate and resiliency specialist with the Louisiana Sea Grant. She will serve as a lawyer licensed to practice in Louisiana who has legal expertise in water law.
Wright-Collins, of Prairieville, is vice president of environmental affairs and general counsel with the Louisiana Chemical Association. She was nominated by the Louisiana Chemical Association.
The commission is responsible for working with the commissioner of conservation to prevent waste of groundwater resources and to prevent or alleviate damaging or potentially damaging subsidence of the land surface caused by withdrawal of groundwater.