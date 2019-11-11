GONZALES — The new water meters installed at homes and businesses in Gonzales still live outdoors underground, beneath a little concrete trap door, but they're a whole different animal.
The new devices don't need a meter reader, for instance, but send their data via an antenna to software the city can read and bill from.
The meters also alert the city when a water leak is found. Customers can keep tabs on water usage, too, with a phone app.
Last Thursday, the city's utility supervisor, Janet McCrory, said she had called a resident that day who showed up as the city's sixth largest user of water — a spot usually occupied by a commercial account.
"It showed he was using 414 gallons per hour," McCrory said.
The homeowner was able to shut off the water and investigate the leak, something before the new system he wouldn't have known about until he got his next — shockingly higher — water bill.
The city is paying for 5,000 new meters through a 10-year lease-purchase agreement with the Hammond-based Utility Metering Solutions, which began installing the meters in March and finished in October.
The company has customers across the country, "from Colorado to D.C. and south to Florida," said Danicia Shaffer, chief operating officer.
In Louisiana, Utility Metering Solutions has done projects with several communities, including Thibodaux, Franklin and the Grand Prairie Water District, near Ville Platte, she said.
Another customer, the Town of Walker, is also in the process of replacing its water meters through a lease-purchase agreement like Gonzales, Shaffer said.
Gonzales turned to meter-reading vendor companies after one of the city's two meter readers retired several years ago.
But another problem remained: outdated water meters.
"The city was not properly billing, because a lot of the meters were so old, they were less accurate," City Engineer Jackie Baumann said. "Especially on commercial accounts, we were losing revenue."
The city had attempted to replace water meters on a piecemeal basis, but with its small staff that proved to be unworkable, Baumann said.
Gonzales learned about Utility Metering Solutions and, two years ago, paid for a pilot project to replace 500 of the city's water meters.
"At the end of the project, the company asked if we wanted to change out all the meters," Baumann said. "We wanted to but it would have been millions of dollars upfront."
The lease-purchase made it possible, she said.
Shaffer, with UMS, said, "We worked on the lease-purchase program for a long time to allow cities to get the newest technology and the opportunity to upgrade at the end of the lease."
The city pays $32,000 per month for its lease, which compares favorably with the roughly $36,000 per month the city was paying previously, a figure that included potentially lost revenue due to faulty meters, according to an analysis Baumann did while researching the meter change-out.
When the new meters were in place, one of the first reports generated for the city showed that one homeowner was using 700 gallons of water an hour.
It turned out the water pipe feeding the resident's pool was broken. The city was able to get in touch with the homeowner, who was traveling; a friend was able to get to the house and turn off the water, Baumann said.
"Now, we're also conserving water," she said.