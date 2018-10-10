Ascension Catholic treats homecoming crowd to a victory
For a second year, Ascension Catholic has opened its football season with a 6-0 record, with the Bulldogs defeating the East Iberville Tigers 42-14 during homecoming Friday night in Donaldsonville.
The Bulldogs scored quickly when quarterback John Mire connected with Rodney Blanchard for a 4-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The Bulldog defense recorded the first of its three defensive takeaways on the next possession and quickly cashed in as Jai Williams took it in from 7 yards out for a 14-0 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter.
East Iberville answered on its next drive, going 11 plays for 60 yards, ending with a 22-yard scamper from quarterback Mike Tripplet to make the score 14-7 with 7:11 to go in the second quarter.
Ascension Catholic forced another turnover after pinning the Tigers on a punt and took one play to score as Jamar Barber crashed in for a touchdown. Blanchard found Parker Hales for a 2-point conversion and a 22-7 lead.
The teams traded possessions and the Bulldogs scored their fourth touchdown of the half as Barber took a handoff and went 44 yards, producing a 29-7 lead at the half.
“Thought our defense played well and the offense was efficient as well as balanced,” coach Drey Trosclair said.
The Bulldogs finished with 136 yards passing and 242 yards rushing. The Bulldogs added two touchdowns in the second half on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Blanchard to Tre Medine and a 67-yard run by Williams.
The Bulldogs were able to play some younger players in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers scored a late touchdown. John Broussard and Andrew Landry had 14 tackles, with Broussard collecting four sacks.
Hales has 12 tackles and Dillion Davis eight tackles, plus two tackles for a loss. Medine had four tackles plus a fumble recovery for Ascension Catholic. Brock Acosta added an interception and a fumble recovery. The offense was led by Williams with 148 yards rushing; Barber added 57.
Blanchard was 7-13 for 129 yards and a touchdown. Ascension Catholic moves to 6-0 and 1-0 in district and will travel to Southern Lab on Friday. “Southern Lab presents many challenges with their size, speed and depth. Their overall talent is outstanding; we will have to be really sharp” Trosclair said.
Ascension Parish football recap Week 6
East Ascension: (6-0) 37
Dutchtown: (3-3) 23
The Spartans and the Griffins were tied at 16 at the half. East Ascension quarterback Jason Wakefield accounted for four touchdowns. Steven McBride and Jyrin Johnson, of East Ascension, both caught touchdown passes. Evan Copeland, of East Ascension, had a 62-yard touchdown. Dutchtown’s Jordan Jackson had a 84-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Dre Monroe. Dutchtown’s Terry Matthews had a 99-yard kickoff return and a touchdown reception from Monroe. Each team recorded a safety. The Spartans take on Broadmoor this week, with showdown with Catholic looming in week 8.
Updated Power Ranking: East Ascension #3, Dutchtown #27
St. Amant: (4-2) 21
Catholic: 51
The Bears raced out to a 38-0 halftime lead and never looked back. The Gators’ Lathan Bourgeois, Kaleb Thompson and K.J. Franklin had touchdowns. St. Amant has a big game coming up when it hosts Dutchtown at 7 p.m. Oct. 12.
Updated Power Ranking: No. 18
Ascension Catholic: (6-0) 42
East Iberville: 14
Updated Power Ranking: No. 2
Ascension Christian: (3-3) 49
St. Martin’s: 35
Quarterback Zachary Diez continues his assault on passing records with four more touchdowns. Nathan Bledsoe had two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Lions, who are on a three-game winning streak. Derrick Varnado and Tyler Cambre caught touchdown passes.
Donaldsonville: (3-3) 0
St. James: 22
St James returned an interception for a touchdown and had two more interceptions. The Tiger defense held the Wildcats to 16 points. The Tiger offense had 163 total yards. The Tigers host St. Charles this week.
Updated Power Ranking: No. 17
Ascension Parish volleyball
Ascension Catholic (9-12), moves to 5-0 in the district with wins over St. John and Catholic of Pointe Coupee.
Ascension Christian (9-12)
Donaldsonville (2-5)
East Ascension (17-7)
St. Amant (11-12)
Dutchtown (20-2), moves to 3-0 in the district with a win over St. Amant.