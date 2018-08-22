The Louisiana Speech-Language and Hearing Association has presented a Special Recognition Award to Leigh Anne Baker, a speech-language pathologist at St. Amant Primary School. The award recognizes her contributions to the field of speech-language pathology and her service to the state association.
“Leigh Anne is a living embodiment of LSHA’s vision, which is to make effective communication accessible and achievable for all,” said LSHA President Emily Rampmaier. “Her selfless and tireless giving to not only our organization but also to our entire profession, makes her a worthy choice to receive this honor.”
Baker's contributions include serving on the LSHA board of directors since 2012, serving as president in 2014-15, president-elect/convention chairwoman 2013-14, publications chairwoman 2012-13 and Day at the Capitol chairwoman in 2012.