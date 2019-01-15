DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish School Board's first meeting of the year Tuesday began with the swearing in of three new members beginning their first term in office.
Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna administered the oath of office at Tuesday's meeting of the 11-member board, which includes newly elected members Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, District 6A; John DeFrances, District 5A, and Marty Bourgeois, District 4A.
Board member Taft Kleinpeter, formerly vice-president of the board, was elected as the board's president, taking the place of Pat Russo, who served in the office for three years.
Board member Troy Gautreau was elected vice-president.
Also on Tuesday, a representative of Shell Chemical presented its request for an industrial tax exemption for a $1.2 billion expansion of its Geismar facility.
The expansion would create 23 permanent jobs in the manufacturing of products used in antifreeze, plastic and industrial uses, Plant Manager Rhoman Hardy said.
The School Board will vote on Shell's request, which was recommended for approval by the Ascension Economic Development Corp., at its Feb. 5 meeting.
Shell Chemical LP is considering expanding its Geismar facilities to add what was described as a “world scale” mono-ethylene glycol unit.
The oil and gas giant is seeking a tax break through the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
According to preliminary documents filed with Louisiana Economic Development, the project would create 23 permanent jobs and support 1,030 temporary construction jobs. The documents say Shell currently employs 653 at its Geismar site.
“The Shell Chemical LP Geismar manufacturing site has applied to (LED) for a tax exemption under Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program in connection with a potential plant expansion project,” Shell Geismar spokesman Kevin Hardy said in a statement. “The application is a preliminary step in the investment evaluation process.”
Shell, which has not previously announced the project, said it has not made a final investment decision.
Economic developers in Ascension Parish have worked with Shell on the project since October 2015, said Kate MacArthur, head of the Ascension Parish Economic Development Corp.
MacArthur said she expects Shell to make a final investment decision on the project in the first half 2019.
“We are hopeful that Shell will be successful in obtaining this tax incentive and subsequently decide to move forward with this billion-dollar investment in our parish,” MacArthur said.
The project would be the first considered in Ascension Parish under new rules implemented this summer for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, she added.
LED declined to comment on Shell’s potential expansion, citing “competitive reasons” and protecting confidential company information.
ITEP for decades has given manufacturers a 100 percent break on their property taxes on capital additions, and before 2016 was administered by the state Board of Commerce and Industry. The program exempts local property taxes.
Gov. John Bel Edwards implemented reforms reining in the program in 2016, requiring applicants to obtain local approval from school boards, sheriffs and local governing authorities. He also cut the program’s length to eight years.
This year, LED proposed a new set of rules, which kept the program at a possible 10-year exemption, but at 80 percent instead of 100 percent.
Shell last announced a major expansion of its Geismar plant in 2015, when it said it would invest $717 million in a new linear alpha olefins manufacturing unit, a project that was supposed to create 20 jobs.
That expansion was set to make Shell Geismar the largest alpha olefins production site in the world. Operations were expected to begin this year.
In other business, the School Board, before the start of Tuesday's board meeting, opened a time capsule that contained documents and history books, from the 1938-1939 school year. The capsule was discovered during renovation of the former B.C. Alwes Auditorium, on the campus of the old Donaldsonville High School.
School Board members also officially opened the Head Start building on Lee Avenue in with a ribbon-cutting.