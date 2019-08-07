Dancing for a Cause Saturday
The Arc of East Ascension's Dancing for a Cause is Saturday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Hurricane Barry forced organizers of the popular Dancing for a Cause fundraiser to reschedule the event, which features local community leaders dancing to raise money for the Arc of East Ascension.
For more information and to vote for your favorite dancer, visit www.thearcea.com.
Senior food distribution
The monthly Food for Seniors distribution of 40-pound boxes of free commodities will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville; and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
The food distribution is conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Catholic Charities. Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana ID and income documentation, and try to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. For information, call (800) 522-3333.
Candidates announcement deadline set
The Ascension Advocate will publish campaign announcements for candidates vying for local or parish seats in the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to ascension@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.