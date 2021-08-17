Food bank recertifying clients
The Great Baton Rouge Food Bank will be recertifying clients from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Clients must bring identification and a utility bill such as a water bill, gas bill or light bill. Face masks are encouraged.
Anyone picking up food for someone must also have a copy of their ID and a copy or picture of their utility bill.
For questions, call (225) 359-9940.
Verify before heading out
As COVID-19 cases rise in our area, many events are being canceled or moved to a virtual program.
We're listing planned events, but be aware that anything could get canceled. Call or visit websites to verify the event will be held.
Not Your Grandmother’s Flowers gardening workshop
Need new ideas for your flower garden? Discover what first filial generation seeds and plants are and how they can make useful additions to your home garden.
This educational gardening workshop, brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU AgCenter, explores how new and improved genetics make flower gardening rewarding and less labor intensive.
Cindy Moran, licensed landscape horticulturist and former owner of a wholesale bedding plant nursery, will discuss how interspecific crosses have revolutionized flowers and foliage in gardens. "F1 Hybrids: Not Your Grandmother’s Flowers" will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Registration is required and space is limited. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
According to its news release, vaccines are an essential part of helping to safely bring Louisiana back, and the Ascension Parish government is working hard, together with its partners the Louisiana Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to help do so, according to a news release.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.