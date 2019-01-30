The Ascension Parish Library is expanding its services and extending its reach to provide books and other library services to those who may not be able to travel to branch libraries.
Look for the library's outreach van at these locations:
Feb. 6: Darrow Community Center, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: St. Amant Park, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: Sorrento Community Center, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Lemanville Park, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Feb. 27: Oak Grove Community Center, 10 a.m.-noon.
Schedule is subject to changes. Contact the library at (225) 647-3955 for more information.