Gonzales voters Saturday approved a 2 percent, hotel-motel occupancy tax, with 57 percent of voters in favor and 43 percent opposed, according to complete but unofficial election returns.

The tax is expected to raise about $500,000 a year in perpetuity, to build, maintain and operate a convention center near La. 30 in Gonzales.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux and city councilman Neal Bourque both advocated for the proposal, while 17 hotel owners banded together to hire a marketing firm to oppose the tax.

"It's not going to cost citizens a dime," Arceneaux has argued.

But Ash Patel, chairman of the Ascension Lodging group, said the mayor "didn't really speak to any of the hoteliers about it. ... It will not help the hotels and will lose commercial business at the end."

The two sides argued whether the new tax would positively or negatively impact the city's economy.

Patel said long-term plant workers make up a significant amount of local hotel business, and they scrutinize rates to get the best deal. Marie Broussard, who led the tax proponents, said a new convention center would be "an economic engine" that would draw business for stores, restaurants and the hotels.