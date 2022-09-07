Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2022 commencement ceremonies held Aug. 20. Graduates from the region include:

Baker

Sharon Cooper Shabazz: bachelor of science health informatics & information management

Zachary

Thai R. Alex: bachelor of science

Lauren Elizabeth Manuel: master of business administration

Denham Springs

Hannah Howe McKeehan: graduate certificate

Gonzales

Crystal Levario: bachelor of science medical technology

Prairieville

Alyssa Marie Braud: graduate certificate

Bailey Justice Catoire: master of business administration

Jackson

Cameron M. Womack: bachelor of science

