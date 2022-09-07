Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2022 commencement ceremonies held Aug. 20. Graduates from the region include:
Baker
Sharon Cooper Shabazz: bachelor of science health informatics & information management
Zachary
Thai R. Alex: bachelor of science
Lauren Elizabeth Manuel: master of business administration
Denham Springs
Hannah Howe McKeehan: graduate certificate
Gonzales
Crystal Levario: bachelor of science medical technology
Prairieville
Alyssa Marie Braud: graduate certificate
Bailey Justice Catoire: master of business administration
Jackson
Cameron M. Womack: bachelor of science