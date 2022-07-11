Dutchtown High grads, twins, musicians and businessmen Thurman and Torrence Thomas spend their summer providing free swim lessons to those whose families may not be able to afford them.
Using their vast social media and networking skills, the twin started Tankproof in 2011 to organize free swim lessons.
On July 5-8, the brothers were in Gonzales to make sure children had everything they needed to learn how to swim during lessons at Jambalaya Park.
The twins, who graduated from Dutchtown High in 2008, raise money from area businesses and private donations.
"Learning to swim is much harder than math, it's much harder than social studies," the brothers told the kids, "because it's using both your mind and your body."