Tulane recently announced its 2020 graduates.
All in-person commencement activities scheduled for May 15-16 were postponed as the university explores options. The conferral of degrees was May 16 in a live stream.
Ascension Parish
Geismar
Christopher Carter, Bachelor of Science, Science & Engineering
Gonzales
Frederick Bell, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts School
Keri Champion, Post-Baccalaureate, Certificate Professional Advancement
Garry Mullins, Master of Public Health, Public Health & Tropical Medicine
Yuqing Zhou, Master of Sustainable Real Estate Development, Architecture School
Alexandra Speiss, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts School
Prairieville
Tyra Martin, Master of Social Work, Social Work School
Austin Robert, Juris Doctor, Law School
Joseph Stassi, Bachelor Science Management, Business School