Tulane recently announced its 2020 graduates.

All in-person commencement activities scheduled for May 15-16 were postponed as the university explores options. The conferral of degrees was May 16 in a live stream. 

Ascension Parish

Geismar

Christopher Carter, Bachelor of Science, Science & Engineering

Gonzales

Frederick Bell, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts School

Keri Champion, Post-Baccalaureate, Certificate Professional Advancement

Garry Mullins, Master of Public Health, Public Health & Tropical Medicine

Yuqing Zhou, Master of Sustainable Real Estate Development, Architecture School

Alexandra Speiss, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts School

Prairieville

Tyra Martin, Master of Social Work, Social Work School

Austin Robert, Juris Doctor, Law School

Joseph Stassi, Bachelor Science Management, Business School

