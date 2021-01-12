Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 7-11:
CIVIL SUITS
EFCU Financial Federal Credit Union v. Hazel D. Patterson, open account.
Kenneth Beard v. Tyler Spillman, Mockler Beverage Co. and American Casualty Co. of Reading, damages.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Hanh Hoang, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Alvin Raby, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Gina Folks, open account.
Latasha Williams v. Allstate Insurance Co., Cody M. Collins and Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co., damages.
Mandy Guillot Goodwin and Kurt Goodwin v. Connor Michael Taylor, Thermal Solutions LLC, AM Trust North America dba AM Trust Insurance Co. of Kansas, damages.
Paul Hescox, Eva Routs, Micah Milligan, Katelyn Milligan, Norman Sharper and Cynthia Sharper v. Level Construction & Devllc aka Level Construction aka Level Homes and Kents Mechanical Inc., breach of contract.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Forest Wayne Williams, executory process.
Rosetta Brown v. Byron Hawks, City of Donaldsonville, Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. and Allstate Insurance Co. UM, damages.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Alaina Egnatuk, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Michael Wells, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Shelby Savoy, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Angela Mayeaux, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Debra Larks, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Penalber Andrew F. Estate, executory process.
Camilla Marie Metoyer and Jasmine Marie Denoux v. Stewart Wesley Mixon, Turner Industries Group LLC and Ace American Insurance Company, damages.
Charmaine Muse v. Apryl Falcon, breach of contract.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Vera T. Redditt, promissory note.
American Express National Bank v. Stephenne Achord aka Stephenne B. Achord and Envy Boutique LLC, open account.
Susquehanna Salt Lake LLC v. B & M Graphics and Window Films dba B & M Graphics, Michelle Ervin and Louis Ervin, executory judgment.
Rochelle Dore v. Justin Dean, breach of contract.
Michael L. Lyons v. Allstate Insurance Co. and Montana Jones, damages.
Chris Thomas aka Durwood Chris Thomas and Mariann K. Thomas v. United States Small Business Administration Bridget Clerk Hanna and 23rd Judicial District Court, declaratory judgment.
Warrior Field Services LLC v. Direct Tech Drilling LLC, Progressive Pipeline Construction LLC, Methanex USA LLC, Mott Macdonald LLC and Terracon Consultants Inc., enforce lien.
James C. Lejeune v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Bankplus FKA and State Bank & Trust Co. v. HST 1 LLC, Edward E. Stafford Jr. and Stafford Custom Homes Inc., executory process.
Cavalry SPV I LLC As Assignee Of and Citibank NA v. Ashton W. Guitreau, open account.
Discover Bank v. Jerry D. Fairbanks, open account.
Discover Bank v. Thuy L. Nguyen, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Edward Jackson, promissory note.
Giraldo Phyllis A. Beech and Phyllis A. Beech Giraldo v. Jeffrey D. Beech, Loretta R. Beech Trust, Schyler Jon Beech and Beech, Loretta R. Trust, damages.
Jennifer Claire Vermaelen v. Jeffery David, damages.
Kirston R. Young v. Jimmy Stafford, Brandon Stafford and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Savings Fund Society dba Wilmington Christina Trust v. Brett Dion Cannon, promissory note.
FAMILY SUITS
Jacquia Wells Cage v. Donald Cage Jr., divorce.
Kayla Crowder v. Jonathan Crowder, divorce.
Ramon Enrique Estrada v. Victoria Michele Enriquez, divorce.
Dustin P. Braud v. Torcsill Foundations LLC and WDE Torcsill Holdings LLC, child support.
Kayla Cangelosi, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Taylor Burnsmuller, child support.
Dominque Harris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Dorsey Jr., child support.
Vickie Watts v. Michael Brian Starks, divorce.
Martin Edmund Mapp Jr. v. Mirna Aracely Ruiz Mapp, divorce.
Nita Hunter Poland v. Danny Ray Poland, divorce.
Jonathan Paul Louis v. Mary Grace Spitz Louis, divorce.
Amanda McCrory v. Paul Joseph McCrory, divorce.
Becca N. Crumholt v. Joshua V. Crumholt, divorce.
Jonathan Spikes v. Brittnei Shelling, child support.
Lynsey Templet, Louisiana State Department Children and Family v. Aaron Breaux, child support.
Meghan Lockwood, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Robert Lockwood, child support.
Dy Anne Keller, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Allen Keller Jr., child support.
Keshia Sheppard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Torianno Joshua, child support.
Kristopher Zoller Sr., state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ashlea Weatherford, child support.
Erica Cargo, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Barry Gabriel Jr., child support.
Banks Ashley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Banks Myron Sr, child support.
Christin Andrews, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brett Dove, child support.
Office of Community Services v. Tanika James, child support.
Candace Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Limmie Bailey Jr., child support.
Alisa D. Jones v. Barron K. Jones, divorce.
Michelle L. Edgens Johns v. John Ridgley Johns Jr., divorce.
Allen Thomas Laiche III v. Karen Jones, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Elois Blackard Causey
Succession of George E. Boldon Jr.
Succession of Nick J. Colletti
Succession of Shelery Joseph Briscoe
Succession of Calvin Carl Landry
Succession of Ronald Gray