River Parishes Community College announced it has been awarded a National Science Foundation grant of $294,000 for Advanced Industrial Instrumentation Control Technician Education. This grant will fund development of a new curriculum for the Industrial Instrumentation degree program with a focus on advanced automation control and troubleshooting skills in chemical manufacturing control systems, a news release said.
The curriculum will emphasize the use of the Industrial Internet of Things operational model, Industry 4.0 troubleshooting methods, and integrating STEM academic modules for technical programs. The content will be developed by working closely with industry partners and the course will immerse students in an ecosystem approach to plant operations and troubleshooting, the release said.
The project aims to fulfill the need for industrial instrumentation technician knowledge by collaborating with industry partners such as BASF, Emerson, Shell, and others within the river region who have identified a need for advanced instrumentation control troubleshooting skills.