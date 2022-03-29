A successful program is not always measured on winning championships every year — consistency is the measuring stick often considered.
The St. Amant Gators baseball team has certainly sustained a level of consistency under head coach Brandon Bravata.
“We are 52-16 in the last three years, after losing six of nine starters, plus our pitching ‘ace.' We have started out 17-3 with key games remaining in district and the playoffs,” Bravata said.
The Gators were 26-8 last season and lost a tough first-round playoff game to Captain Shreve. “We have had several new faces step up this season along with our returning starters,” Bravata said. "Our pitching staff has been solid."
Sporting a team ERA of 1.76, the staff has been led by Jacob Mayers with a 3-0 record. Dallas Moran is 3-1 and Brayden Billingsley is 3-2. Cole Poirrier, the Gators' starting quarterback, is 3-1 with one save. Camron Planche has been key out of the bullpen with one win and a save.
Hitting is contagious and the Gators are still looking to improve in that area. “We are hitting around .281 as a team. We have been better the last two years, but continue to work on it every day,” Bravata said.
Brayden Kuriger leads the team with a .400 average followed by Lee Amedee (.370), Landon Stewart (.333) and Poirrier (.311). Stewart leads the team in runs batted in with 14. The Gators play a difficult predistrict schedule and play in one of the toughest districts in 5-5A.
“We have key games with Dutchtown (2), Catholic and East Ascension. Plus, the playoffs are looming with so many good teams in contention," the coach said.
With strong pitching, excellent fielding and some timely hitting, the Gators are primed for a late season run. “We will need to continue to improve offensively to be the best we need to and continue to throw strikes and play good defense,” he said.