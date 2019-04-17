The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 4-11:
April 4
Lewis, Janene Marie: 35, 37149 Sue St., Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Wings, Shahavareka: 24, 1737 La Annie Drive, 53, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
White, Paige C.: 34, 21085 Cullen Road, Denham Springs, probation violation, failure to appear in court.
April 5
Spann, Anna Elizabeth: 33, address unavailable, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gauthier, Michael: 35, 14185 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Kinchen, Leo D.: 38, 37113 White Road, Lot 26, Prairieville, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Washburn, Jessica Queen: 31, 10029 La. 937 St., St. Amant, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Gradney, Ambrion: 26, 3421 Pioneer Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Clifton, Rebecca L.: 41, 7322 La. 1, Belle Rose, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Melvin: 36, 15083 Braud Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple kidnapping, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Burkholder, Cynthia: 42, 37287 New River Canal Road, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Curtis, Ira L.: 46, 37335 Tilburg Pass, Geismar, three counts failure to appear in court.
Plesz, Epp: 59, 11163 La. 22, St. Amant, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Beard, Chadwick M.: 56, 1501 Mullins Drive, Plano, Texas, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Morris, Aaron M.: 48, 4851 Martin Luther King St., St. Gabriel, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Nicholas, Monchel Ann: 32, 4138 S. Commerce Ave., 2, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Solomon, Kenyatti: 22, 35497 Mt. Calvary Lane, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, stop signs and yield signs, certain lights around license plates prohibited.
April 6
Lewis Jr., Harden N.: 20, 6027 La. 308, Belle Rose, misdemeanor theft.
Bethancourt, Charity Ke'airia: 29, 800 Riverview Complex, B108, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ory, Vincent E.: 43, 7625 Wilmer Georgetown Road, Wilmer, Alabama, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Mollere, Kayla: 26, 7431 La. 405, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Neal, Amber: 40, 2632 S. Roth Ave., Gonzales, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Jones, Sandra: 54, 8342 Payton St., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lee, Rose M.: 48, 196 Ewell St., Belle Rose, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Matherne, Mallori Clair: 24, 3373 Bourbon Lane, Paulina, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Sharp, Preston Scott: 23, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
April 7
Pierce, Michael Bradley : 49, 37042 Mill Wood Ave., Geismar, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Watts, Kayla: 30, 43275 Norwood Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, battery of a dating partner, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Grosse, Lauren Roberts: 33, 38208 Debbie St., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Capell, Ashley: 38, 13451 W. Angelle Court, Gonzales, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Harris, Amanda: 37, 42390 Tigers Eye Stone Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Harris, Brandon Joseph: 38, 42390 Tigers Eye Stone Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Eugene S.: 36, 618 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville, obscenity.
Duplush, Rainatta Marie Brown: 38, 1502 Millien Road, Donaldsonville, careless operation, simple assault, aggravated assault.
Morrissey, Dillan J.: 25, 39074 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion.
Grissom, Destiny: 18, 41083 Galvez Gardens Road, Prairieville, filing a false complaint against a law enforcement officer, simple battery, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, home invasion.
Gomon, Randolph Parker: 53, 15194 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, Bond Revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Babin Jr., Joseph D.: 55, 3317 Wilkerson Drive, Vacherie, six counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, stop signs and yield signs.
Riley Jr., Derrick: 18, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property.
April 8
Dunn, Jacob: 23, 2279 Lafouche Lane, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ford, Brelle Tushea: 26, 522 E. Weber St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lewis Jr., Levi Orlando: 28, 8344 Pecan St., St James, domestic abuse battery.
Melancon, Kyle A.: 39, 6784 La. 966, Belle Rose, two counts of bond revocation, violations of protective orders.
Johnson Jr., Mark: 20, 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, security required, no seat belt.
Young, Frederick: 52, 38216 Sunshine St., Gonzales, two counts of misdemeanor theft, felony theft of a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Luke, Kevin J.: 39, 14590 Reu Des Chenes Road, French Settlement, misdemeanor theft.
Wagner, Kelci Louise Voiron: 26, 6705 La. 308, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Dawson, Randy Rosevote: 61, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana.
Batiste, Rahshad Joseph: 22, 13505 Orleans Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
April 9
Henry, Courtney Maurice: 31, 722 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, security required, tail lamps, no driver's license on person, resisting an officer.
Tambling, Brandon Edward: 38, 39230 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, security required, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Castilleja Jr., Andrew: 22, 41086 La. 931, Gonzales, careless operation, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated.
Babin, Katina: 38, 43420 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear.
Bourke, Jamie Lee: 43, 6219 John Tullier Road, Sorrento, felony theft, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Chaudary, Siema: 40, 14458 Lake Meadows Court, Gonzales, expired driver's license, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, Possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Clark, Leslie Diane: 21, 2218 S. Amedee St., Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Dabney, Eric Joseph: 34, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Robinson, Roslin: 20, 527 Myrtle Drive, Natchitoches, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Matthews, April R.: 25, 7246 Tommy James Lane, Jackson, Mississippi, driving on roadway laned for traffic, traffic-control signals, speeding, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, careless operation.
Cox, Trayvaughn Joseph: 20, 215 Eauclair Drive, Thibodaux, when passing on the right is permitted, possession of marijuana, hit-and-run driving, required position and method of turning at intersections.
Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 43, 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Theriot, Cody: 39, 322 Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, three counts failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Loveberry, Untausess L.: 21, 13135 Babin Estates Drive, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
April 10
Goulette, Angela Ward: 31, 5700 Rougoun Road, Port Allen, barricades, signs, and signals/prohibited against tampering, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Covel Jr., Bradley Xando: 26, 507 Dell St., St. Rose, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Miller, Christopher: 34, 37313 La. 74, 86, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Ford, Jarel: 30, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, theft.
Johnson, George J.: 70, address unavailable, occupational license required, keeping a disorderly place, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Cavalier, Jamie: 28, 404 W. Third St., Donaldsonville, possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Rodney, Tramaine: 31, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Betz, John: 59, 12167 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, sexual battery.
Williams, Dwight Brandon: 37, 8454 Caneview St., St. James, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Washington, Malik Joshua: 20, 1312 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Fernandez, Crystal M.: 40, 8389 Annie Oak Drive, 13, Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Horne, Stephen: 33, 28065 S. Chelsea St., Walker, failure to appear in court.
Moore, Adrian: 38, 9544 Country Lake Trail Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of felony issuing worthless check.
Walker, Larry: 44, 8389 Annie Oak Drive, Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Lachney Jr., Craig Joseph: 38, 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
April 11
Sharrette, Nakia Deshane: 43, 115 First St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 29, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.