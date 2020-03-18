Gonzales Middle School's February Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners were Ricardo Adams, Caleb Balfantz, Aaden Batts, Gabriel Bortner, Akerion Brown, Zarah Burton, Chasta Carter, Briana Cavalier, Daren Cruz, Alex Delcid, Klezmer Erazo, Jaedy Gallow, Sofia Garcia, Jarinaye Gibson, Destiny Graham, Roman Higgins, Shelby Johnson, Arthur Leblanc, Dajah Lomas, Jesus Morales, Kevin Mota, Brendyn Robinson, Chance Steward, Tre'vion Thomas, Anieyia Ursin and Juan Valverde.
Students earn Bulldog Bucks throughout the month for academics and positive behavior. They use the Bulldog Bucks to buy Golden Tickets weekly for various rewards. At the end of each month, students' Bulldog Bucks are placed in a drawing to win a Free Dress Friday Golden Ticket and concessions.