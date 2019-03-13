BATON ROUGE — On Feb. 28, Gov. John Bel Edwards and first lady Donna Edwards announced the winners of the 2018 No Kid Hungry Louisiana School Breakfast Challenge.
Students and school administrators from schools across Louisiana’s five regions attended a breakfast and awards ceremony at the Governor's Mansion.
Albany High School and St. Amant Middle School were the top two statewide winning schools in the challenge. Both will be treated to a schoolwide Saints Pep Rally with a star player in March. Each of the five winning schools received $1,000 from Share Our Strength.
2018 School Breakfast Challenge Winners:
Region 1: Fair Park Middle School, Caddo Parish
Region 2: Forest School, West Carroll Parish
Region 3: Iota Middle School, Acadia Parish
Region 4: St. Amant Middle School, Ascension Parish
Region 5: Albany High School, Livingston Parish
More than 350 Louisiana schools participated in the second annual School Breakfast Challenge, which resulted in an additional 154,000 meals served in October 2018.
No Kid Hungry Louisiana launched statewide in 2017 as a public-private partnership to end child hunger in the state. The initiative works to connect children to federal food and nutrition programs including school breakfast, summer meals and after-school meals.
“Just like pencils and textbooks, breakfast is a school supply that is essential to our children’s learning experience. We know the role school breakfast plays in ending childhood hunger and today, thousands more of Louisiana’s students are starting the day with the nutrition they need,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “When you have strong, healthy, educated children, you have a strong, smart, healthy Louisiana.”