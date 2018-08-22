Online charter school University View Academy has expanded its academic leadership team for the 2018-19 school year.
“We enter the new school year with a team with reflects our student body’s expansion and the state of Louisiana’s confidence in the growth of our online charter school model,” said Lonnie Luce, superintendent of University View.
By bringing in additional leadership, existing leadership are able to focus more on their specific leadership roles. Michelle Clayton and Shana Corvers spent last year as interim principals as well as fulfilling their primary roles of associate superintendent of innovation for Clayton and academic accountability and quality assurance for Corvers, a news release said.
The new appointments are Alicia Franklin as principal for kindergarten through fifth grade, Pamela Schooler as principal for grades six to eight and Joey Comeaux as high school principal. Also, Van Decoteau and Julie Marie are returning to University View to serve as high school assistant principals.
Franklin has a bachelor's in elementary education and master’s in administration and supervision from Southern University. She also holds certifications in supervisor of child welfare and attendance, school supervisor of instruction, supervisor of student teaching and educational technology facilitator. She is working on completing her doctorate of education. Previously, she was principal of Park Forest Elementary Creative Sciences and Arts Magnet in Baton Rouge.
Schooler has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from William Carey University, a master’s in library media from the University of West Alabama and a doctorate in education from William Carey. She also holds certification as an instructional leadership specialist. Previously, she was director of human resources for the Central community school system and is the former executive director of D’Arbonne Charter School in Farmerville.
Comeaux has a bachelor's in economics from the University of Houston, where he also was certified in K-12 special education. He earned a master’s in education from Nicholls State University. Previously, he served as principal of Assumption High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.