An Assumption Parish grand jury declined to bring either of two malfeasance-in-office charges against outgoing parish Clerk of Court Darlene Landry over a 2019 state investigative audit.

The findings from the secret panel in Assumption likely mean the four-term clerk of court will avoid criminal prosecution stemming from the audit's findings.

Landry, a Democrat, did not seek reelection last fall while a sheriff's investigation and subsequent prosecutorial review of the case by 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin were pending.

State auditors found last year that Landry had failed to submit $26,756 in death and long-form birth certificate fees to the state treasury for 2½ years between 2015 and 2018.

The auditors also found she had paid her daughter and granddaughter nearly $10,250 from court fees to deliver files in protracted litigation over the 2012 Bayou Corne sinkhole disaster between the Napoleonville courthouse and an appellate court in Baton Rouge.

The grand jury in Assumption issued a no true bill last week for a malfeasance charge related to Landry's failure to remit the $4 portion of death and birth certificate fees due to the state.

The jurors pretermitted a second malfeasance charge over $1,200 in payments to her daughter between July 1 and Dec. 28, 2017, the bills say.

The no true bill means the grand jury refused the charge over the failure to send the state its share of the fees, an issue the auditors had suggested might pose criminal liability for Landry.

By pretermitting the second malfeasance charge over the payment of Landry's daughter, the grand jury found not enough evidence existed to determine whether or not a charge should be brought.

"I am happy to put this behind me so that I can continue doing my job as Clerk of Court," Landry said in a statement Monday.

Landry's term ends June 30 when one of her top deputies, Erin Hebert, will take over. Hebert, no party, emerged from a four-way race this fall to win a Nov. 16 runoff against one of Landry's other lieutenants, Annette Smith Joseph,a Democrat.

As some other parishwide offices such as sheriff and assessor have, parish clerks of court have terms with a significant stagger between when the election is held and when the new term starts. Landry, Hebert and Joseph have continued to work together in the same office since the election.

Investigators in Assumption said they don't have plans to pursue the second malfeasance count that was pretermitted.

"When we concluded the investigation concerning the Clerk of Court's Office, the file was submitted to the District Attorney for review and (we) do not anticipate any further activity," Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for Babin, declined to comment further on the case beyond confirming the grand jury's findings after "all the facts and information" had been presented to the jurors.

When the audit was made public in early 2019, Landry had said she was holding the death and birth certificate fee money until she had more clarification from the state about whether she needed to remit the fees and did turn in the money once she got that clarification from her own auditors.

Landry has said she issued the delivery contracts to her daughter and later her granddaughter because the clerk needed someone she could trust to handle the sinkhole files after a private courier had under-performed. The contracts in 2017 and 2018 were paid out of sinkhole litigants' fees, which Landry said she believed were not public, though they were.

The state ethics code bars government officials from entering into contracts with their immediately family, a category that includes children but not grandchildren.

In January 2018, Landry switched the delivery contract from her daughter to her granddaughter over nepotism concerns, she has said.

The Board of Ethics issued an advisory opinion in March 2018 saying she could pay her granddaughter for the job. But state auditors later found that Landry's daughter and son-in-law still did much of the work and that Landry was a signor to her granddaughter's bank account.

Landry ending up reimbursing all the delivery fees and hired an independent courier service in mid-2018, the clerk has said.

State auditors had suggested the payments to Landry's daughter posed a potential state ethics violation, which can bring the risk of civil penalties.

Ethics complaints are secret during the investigative stage. Online records indicated Monday that the state Board of Ethics has not brought any public charges against the clerk of court.

The grand jury handed up its decisions Wednesday. Copies of the bills were obtained Monday from the clerk's office.