MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful is calling for nominations of groups and individuals that go the extra mile to keep their communities clean, beautiful and litter-free. Award recipients will be honored at the Everyday Hero Awards Banquet on Sept. 26 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on the first evening of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference.
Nominations may be submitted online at keeplouisianabeautiful.org and are due on Aug. 31.
Awards are available in the following eight categories:
Alice Foster Award: Louisiana's former first lady Alice Foster played a crucial role in beautification and preservation efforts across the state in helping to launch Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The Alice Foster Award recognizes an individual volunteer for their exceptional legacy and leadership in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling and beautification.
Golden Can Award: This award recognizes a public servant who displays a deep commitment to Keep Louisiana Beautiful's mission in their daily work by going above and beyond the call of duty. Eligible parties include state, parish and municipal employees, elected officials and educators.
Most Innovative Program: This award recognizes a successful beautification, litter prevention, recycling or waste reduction program led by a school, civic group, nonprofit or Keep America Beautiful affiliate.
Youth Award: This award recognizes a student or youth-led group (kindergarten through college) that displays creative thinking and effective leadership to engage their peers and make significant impacts in their community.
Outstanding Affiliate: This award recognizes a Keep America Beautiful affiliate that shows fortitude, leadership, creative and diverse programming, as well as community engagement.
Outstanding Affiliate Director: This award recognizes a Keep America Beautiful affiliate director in Louisiana who demonstrates exceptional dedication to Keep Louisiana Beautiful's mission. This individual displays leadership in building a strong and sustainable organization.
Corporate Leadership Award: This award recognizes a business that demonstrates a consistent dedication to Keep Louisiana Beautiful's mission, environmental stewardship and community enrichment.
Law Enforcement Recognition Award: This award recognizes law enforcement personnel including justices of the peace, constables, judges, and code enforcement officers who are successful at enforcing state, parish or city litter and illegal dumping laws.