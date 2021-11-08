After all the yelling, stomping and spirit, two high schools involved in the area's largest community pep rally each walked away with $12,000 thanks to fundraising efforts of the EA/St. Amant Shout Out Committee, organizers said.
The annual Shout Out raises money each year for East Ascension and St. Amant thanks to a group of dedicated alumni.
The pep rally, which dates back to the 1980s when the two schools' fans gathered in a parking lot to cheer on their teams, has grown over the years to include a full week of events, including a golf tournament and lunch sales.
Thursday's Shout Out was won by East Ascension, but St. Amant won the football game.