The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Aug. 1-8:
Aug. 1
Cantrell Jr., Walter A.: 66, 315 Lafourche St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Lennette, Garrick: 30, 15941 Gunboat Landing, Maurepas, felony issuing worthless checks.
Coomer, Daniel Jacob: 26, 12007 Ida Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor flight from an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Gray, Ieshia Lashawn: 30, 2230 St. Croix Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Daigle, Jacy Lynn: 28, 504 Martin Luther King Drive, Napoleonville, felony theft.
Coco, Antonio Jerod: 38, 15005 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, parole revoked, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Coco, Eddie Mac: 70, 15005 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Boyd, Latoya A.: 28, 44421 Johnson St., Sorrento, monetary instrument abuse.
Aug. 2
Ballard, Christal Hope: 35, 1501 S. Pardue Road, Vivian, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Spears, Benissa Marie: 53, 17433 La. 933, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Deloch, Kayla D.: 22, 217 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ealey, Curtis L.: 50, 503 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Thompson, Waaylan Tramann: 39, 13063 KC Road, Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Trufant, Kenneth J.: 72, 225 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, keeping a disorderly place, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Pry, David Eli: 31, 1346 N. Toby Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Provost, Eric: 35, 1145 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Tremont, Ashley Denay: 35, 14317 Parkview Drive, Prairieville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Lewis, Deabreon Alzerius: 27, 17075 Hunters Trace, Prairieville, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Matherne, Mallori Clair: 24, 3373 Bouron Lane, Paulina, Bond Revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Riley, Teri J.: 56, 17157 La. 431, Prairieville, state probation violation, unauthorized use of a movable.
Singletary, Jason Reed: 41, 44284 Prince Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Loupe, Nicholas Lee: 39, 43445 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Aucoin, Toby James: 44, 3734 Church Hill, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 3
Therence, Vernon C.; 25, 38072 Henry Road, No. 9, Prairieville, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Lee, Rose M.: 48, 196 Ewell St., Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Breaux, Thomas A.: 67, 15216 Campanile Court, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated.
Adams III, Joseph Calvin: 18, 9335 Watertower St., Convent, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 61, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Martin, Nicholas Ryan: 32, 45134 Sterling Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gamble, Gregory: 33, 41356 Cemetary Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Stevens, Christian: 20, 41036 Marchand Road, No. 9, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Jackson Jr., Emile: 48, 43498 Jackson Road, Prairieville, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Aug. 4
Dominguez, Juan: 18, 13980 Florida Blvd., Apt. 4, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, obstruction of justice/simple assault, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation, driver must be licensed, speeding.
Wendt, Scottie P.: 36, 1469 Milien Road, Donaldsonville, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Almond, Dawn M.: 41, 38206 Hidden Point Ave., Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Leblanc, Jerome B.: 34, 6500 Audubon Blvd., Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana.
Torres, Moses: 27, 515 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales, felony battery of a police officer/injury medical attention, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Morales, Carlos: 26, 555 Maple St., No. 20, Lebanon, Kentucky, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple battery, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Claiborne, Anitra Deahnjalay: 43, 1101 S. Park Ave., Gonzales, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Mindez, Juan: 27, 515 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple battery, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Diamond, Casey C.: 36, 1947 Stonegate Court, Baton Rouge, state probation violation, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary/vehicle.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 61, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/ drunkenness.
Fleming, Shane E.: 47, 1343 Stonegate Court, Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/all other offenses, resisting an officer, simple burglary/vehicle.
Ezeff, Nathaniel K.: 59, 407 Houmas St., 407, Donaldsonville, illegal carrying of weapons, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Garcia, Fredy: 32, Burnt Pecan Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Comeaux, Gavin Nathaniel: 18, 12163 Cypress Park Drive, Geismar, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Justice S.: 24, 4532 Brown St., Darrow, misdemeanor theft.
Lambert, Brian Paul: 30, 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple assault.
Corrent, Shane Michael: 44, 11079 Garrett Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Sparlin, Tiffany Michelle: 26, 37048 La. 74, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Roddy, Preston James: 36, 14114 Ceazer Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court, stalking, violations of protective orders.
Caillier, Karen Beth: 53, 18161 Brickyard Drive, Denham Springs, two count of failure to appear in court.
Aug. 5
Rubio, Neptali Rubio: 49, 10615 Airline Highway, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles
Frederic, Tessa Lynn: 35, 41066 Don Lou Road, Gonzales, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Jacobs, Manuel: 19, 265 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, driver must be licensed, careless operation, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, obstruction of justice/ destruction/ damage/ vandalism, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Jacobs, Vincent J.: 26, 612 Third St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Wilson, Benjamin: 23, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana.
Brown, Tante: 27, 670 N.W. Elinor Place, Atlanta, Georgia., illegal possession of stolen things less, possession of marijuana.
Barker, Ronnie: 45, 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Williams, Lindsay D.; 21, 5013 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, no passing zone, reckless operation, maximum speed limit, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, owner to secure registration, false certificates, flight from an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed.
Soileau, Cody: 31, 23686 Palmer Road, Livingston, failure to appear in court.
Bureau, Ricky: 34, 15330 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, surety, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of appear in court, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, injuring public records, resisting an officer.
Graham, Anthony J.: 37, 2255 Weber City Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Ebey, Guthrie: 22, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Willis, Kristian L.: 27, 18012 Cecil James Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, probation violation.
Villeneuve, Cole J.: 25, 16415 Chris Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Braud, Travis James: 41, 20950 La. 16, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Letherman, Tyrell D.: 27, 2319 Chamberlain St., Baker, careless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 6
Delatte, Brandon Joseph: 37, 38387 Lenwood Drive, Prairieville, simple battery, aggravated assault.
Flot, Randy O.: 38, 1403 Johnston St., Baton Rouge, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things.
Henry, James Lee: 47, 5201 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Street, Deontrel: 25, 58422 Court St., Plaquemine, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, home invasion/damage to property, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, misdemeanor theft, purse snatching.
Mearidy, Felton: 35, 3737 1/2 Madewood Ave., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Gallman, John: 23, 18219 Autumn Run, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bozeman, Lashandwa Renetta: 37, 170 Champ Lane Ave., Bell Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of issuing worthless checks, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Hodge, Steven: 29, 17588 Joe Sevario Road, No. 1402, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Little, Charles Earl: 34, 5470 Spring Lane, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Boudreaux Jr., Curtis Lee: 41, 11242 Emerson Road, Geismar, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property.
Corretjer, Amber: 29, 18658 Queen Florence Farms Row, Livingston, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Owens, Willie Michael: 53, 2539 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Bond Revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Aug. 7
Jacobs, Donald Ray: 21, 5331 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft, attempt theft.
Levy, Charles: 33, 30105 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Mankin-Larue, Jacquelyn Nicole: 36, 9136 Kanawha Court, Denham Springs, felony theft.
Guagliardo, Rachel: 38, P.O. Box 881, Saleen, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Williams, Ty: 25, 196 Daggs St., Belle Rose, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Saltzman, Jeremy T.: 23, 514 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Dunn, Monet Dianna: 19, 13413 Denham Road, Central, resisting an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, hit-and-run driving.
Jeffery, Matthew: 37, 3925 W. Adcock Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas, violations of protective orders.
Johnson, Cynthia Marie: 51, 2180 Jake Lane, Sunshine, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Tillman, Steven M.: 57, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., No. 401, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Aug. 8
Scott, Kaylor: 27, 42463 Pebblestone Ave., Prairieville, unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, possession of Marijuana.
Clements, Payton: 24, 38459 Camp Drive, Prairieville, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court.
Norris, Donald Ray: 41, 40456 Causey Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Robertson, Arterrion Centre: 28, 35696 River Oaks Drive, Geismar, firearm-free zone/notice/signs, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, parks rules and regulations.