Bonnie Justice Dempster's art class at Lake Elementary have new supplies this school year thanks to a 2021-2022 Ascension Fund grant sponsored by Air Products.
The students have been enjoying the materials paid for through the grant. Fourth grade students made their own stamps and utilized print-making techniques to create pop-art inspired compositions.
One student, Lillian Dempster, had her composition printed on a T-shirt.
The students have also had the opportunity to work with various print-making materials, watercolors, air dry clay and digital media thanks to the Ascension Fund and Air Products' generosity.
The Ascension Fund is a not-for-profit foundation that funds teacher grants through donations from businesses and organizations. To date, The Ascension Fund has awarded over $1.6 million in funds since its inception in 1991.