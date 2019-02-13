Colorful balloons, flowers and decorations adorned the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's gym Friday night. There was dancing, graceful gowns and elegant tuxedos, just like those seen at most high school proms. Some arrived in grand style in limousines and most of the young women wore corsages and the men donned boutonnieres.
Unlike most proms, the guests at this dance were all kings and queens; 235 royal attendees.
A Night to Shine, in its fifth year worldwide, is a prom night experience for people with special needs. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the dance was hosted locally by Fellowship Church.
There were more than 600 locations worldwide this year.