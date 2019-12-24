Holiday greetings from Ascension Advocate staff
The holiday season forces early deadlines and lots of coordination in the newspaper business. This issue had to be ready almost a week in advance in order to make sure you have it on Christmas Day.
Writers Leila Pitchford and Cathy Hughes and news aides Kristie Bihm and Marchand Jones join me in wishing a merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of our readers.
It's a joy to bring community news to you each week. We tell the stories of everyday life in Ascension Parish. To do this, we also depend on a few part-time folks, like contributing writer Wendy Loup and sports columnist Troy LeBoeuf.
This is the time of year we reminisce about our favorite childhood Christmas memories. My memory includes a stuffed tiger I received when I was 5 or 6 years old. My dad worked at LSU and he took me to see Mike often. So, receiving a stuffed Mike was exciting. More than 50 years later, I still have that faded and now unstuffed tiger. He's missing an eye and has some bald spots, but he sits on my dresser in a place of honor.
Take a moment in between unwrapping gifts and dashing from house to house to remember a touching moment from Christmas past.
Calling all artists
The Walmart stores in Prairieville and Donaldsonville are calling on artists of all skill levels to submit artwork that celebrates the community. Selected artwork will be reproduced as an in-store mural. Visit walmartmurals.com to find deadlines and file sizes for submissions.
Art winter camp
Enrollment is underway for the River Region Art Association's Winter Camp. Activities will include using colorful yarn to make a wall hanging and creating a stained glass-effect painting. The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 27, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. Fee is $22 per day per child, ages 6-13.
Register prior to the first day of attendance at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, in Gonzales or call (225) 644-8496.
Trinity A.M.E. Church to hold New Year's Eve worship service
Trinity A.M.E. Church invites the public to a New Year's Eve worship experience from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 1420 S. Darla Ave., in Gonzales. A reception will be at the conclusion of the service. The Rev. Ritney A Castine is pastor.