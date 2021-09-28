Break up With Salt is a program to help adults at risk or with hypertension/high blood pressure learn about managing their condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking.
Online versions of the four-part educational series will be held Oct. 13 through Nov. 3 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The program should last 1½ hours each session.
The program will be conducted by Tramayne Richardson, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter. Participants will receive all information discussed at each class and the opportunity to sample healthy recipes.
This program is open to the public for free. Participants should attend all four classes to get all the information presented as each class is a different topic. Email tramaynerichardson@agcenter.lsu.edu or call (225) 963- 6344 for information or to sign up by Oct. 8.
Schedule:
Oct. 13: Session 1, Detect, Correct and Protect
Oct. 20: Session 2, DASH Diet and Label Reading
Oct. 27: Session 3, Virtual Grocery Store Tour
Nov. 3: Session 4, Mastering Meals with Flavor and Less Sodium