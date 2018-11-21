Accent Vision Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 24 to celebrate the remodeling of its location at 1004 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
The staff of Accent Vision Care, led by Dr. Eva Lamendola, provides eye care, including eyeglasses and contact lens exams; glaucoma treatment; diabetic eye care and management; dry eye treatment; and urgent care.
Lamendola is a lifetime resident of Ascension Parish and a member of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce and the Gonzales Rotary Club. She provides eye examinations for the Gonzales Lions Club, and is accepting new patients.
Attending the ribbon-cutting were Dr. Scott Nelson; Dr. Meagan Fazzio; Dr. Celeste DiCarlo; lead technicians Candis Villenueve and Shaelyn Courville; technicians Bre Landry, Alysa Duhe and Jake Alford; office manager Heather Hidalgo; practice administrator Brittany Breaux; optical director Julianne Baham, front desk coordinator Helena Marroy; insurance specialist Amanda Templet; and optician Allie Atusso.
For information on Accent Vision Care, call (225) 647-4430, email info@ascensionvisioncare.com or visit www.accentvisioncare.com. Its hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.