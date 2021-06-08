Patrick Goldsmith has been hired as the new treasurer and chief financial officer for Ascension Parish government.
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment appointed the Gonzales native, a position mandated by the Home Rule Charter, to replace longtime CFO Gwen LeBlanc, who retired at the end of May.
The chief financial officer is responsible for overseeing four departments, including finance, grants, purchasing and human resources.
Goldsmith recently retired from the Louisiana Legislature where he was the director of the house fiscal division. As the director, he was responsible for overseeing the research, analysis, drafting and committee staffing on fiscal matters for the Louisiana House of Representatives, according to a news release. His oversight included the Appropriations and Ways and Means committees.
Prior to working for the House, Goldsmith was the director of Performance Auditing and Actuarial Service for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office. He spent 19 years with that office, all in the performance audit section. Through the years, he oversaw performance audits on a variety of audit subjects that cover the executive, judicial and legislative branches. In addition, he managed the actuarial section of the Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Goldsmith is a certified Internal Auditor, certified Government Auditing Professional, and has a certification in risk management assurance. He holds a bachelor of science degree in finance and a master of public administration degree with an emphasis in internal auditing, both from LSU.
Goldsmith is the past president of the National Association of Legislative Fiscal Offices and past staff co-chairperson of the National Conference of State Legislatures Budgets and Revenue Committee. He is also a past member of the executive committee of the National Legislative Program Evaluation Society and past chairman of the performance audit committee of the Southwest Intergovernmental Audit Forum. Goldsmith was the LSU Master of Public Administration Alumnus of the Year for 2013 and received the 2019 Legislative Staff Achievement Award from the National Association of Legislative Fiscal Office.
He is a graduate of St. Theresa of Avila and East Ascension High School. He is married, with two sons.