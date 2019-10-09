Check out these Ascension Parish Library programs:
COLLEGE FINANCIAL AID: The U.S. Department of Education provides billions in student financial aid every year for students attending college. But you won't see a penny of that unless you fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). As the name indicates, filling out the application is free, but it can seem daunting. A representative from the Louisiana Education Loan Authority (LELA) will be assisting parents and students in filling out FAFSA forms at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052. Parents and students will need their Social Security numbers, 2018 IRS income tax returns and W2s. All students attending will be entered into LELA’s $1,000 FAFSA completion scholarship drawing. Registration is recommended. Students and parents can register by emailing contact information to carmichael@lela.org.
LOUISIANA'S ENDANGERED CEMETERIES: The co-authors of "Fragile Grounds: Louisiana’s Endangered Cemeteries," Jessica H. Schexnayder and Mary H. Manhein, will give a book talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Through stories and photographs, the book highlights the diversity of the state's burial customs and traditions, while demonstrating the need for documentation of cultural elements at risk. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
NURSERY RHYME PUPPETRY: Puppets will lead the way as toddlers ages 1-3 sing and act out their favorite nursery rhymes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Parents are encouraged to sing and dance with their young children.
STARTING A BUSINESS: A senior business consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University will help people learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business during a free seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
COFFEE & CRAFTS: Crafters will use felt and thread to create stuffed bunnies with floppy ears and a pom-pom tail during a Coffee & Crafts program at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. The class may last past noon, so feel free to bring a bag lunch. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
PAINT A BIRDHOUSE: The library will prove birdhouses and paints for a craft project at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 17
- Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 18
- Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 18
- Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 and Oct. 22
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and Oct. 22
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 and Oct. 24
- The Church in Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 and Oct. 24
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 25
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 25
- Butcher Boy, 3439 La. 1, Donaldsonville, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16
- Boo & the Badge, Hickley Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
PRACTICE ACT TEST: The Ascension Parish Library will administer a free practice ACT test from 9 a.m. until about 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Galvez branch library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville; and again at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Dutchtown branch library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Participants should bring a calculator. To register for the program, provided by Princeton Review of Baton Rouge, call any location of the Ascension Parish Library.